Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 10 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 10
Here are some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.
Social Sharing
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 8:12 AM CT | Last Updated: October 17
An incredible photo of the Northern lights and the Milky Way, taken near Yellowknife by Rhonda Kennedy. It's photos like this that show how beautiful northern skies can truly be. Thanks Rhonda. (Rhonda Kennedy)
Here are some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.
A magical sunrise over Nares Lake near Carcross, Yukon. Thanks to Mike McCann for sending us this incredible image. (Mike McCann)
Brrrr! A windy morning in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut. Thanks to Daisy Nuqingaq for sharing this photo! (Submitted by Daisy Nuqingaq)
A glittering ice formation near Yellowknife. This incredible find almost looks like a diamond. 'I took this yesterday while hiking Prospector's Trail in Fred Henne Park. Not sure how the ice formed like that but it was pretty amazing,' said Tyler Abela. (Tyler Abela)
The sealift arrives in Pangnirtung, Nunavut. Sealifts are a lifeline in the North for many communities, and deliver important goods to keep them going throughout the winter. Thanks to Paul Dow for sharing this beautiful photo of the sealift sitting in the Pangnirtung Fiord. (Submitted by Paul Dow)
The stunning Yellowknife aurora. These lights were captured by Philip Reyes near the old Giant Mine site. Very nice work! (Philip Reyes)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
Related Stories
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Sept. 26
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 3
now