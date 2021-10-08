Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 3 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
New
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 3
Here is a look at some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 8:00 AM CT | Last Updated: October 10
A magical northern lights show over Kuujjuaq, Nunavik. 'In the foreground is the Pengo Pally, the floatplane of legendary Inuit bush pilot Johnny May,' said Maxence Chavanne. Beautiful! (Submitted by Maxence Chavanne)
Here is a look at some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.
'Pockets of winter down Arnie Lake road,' said Yukon's Megan Andre. It's definitely coming! (Submitted by Megan Andre)
Soon these houseboats near Yellowknife will be sitting on thick lake ice. Until then, they gently sway to the rhythm of the beautiful fall leaves behind them. Thanks to Edgar Sanchez Toro for this picture. (Submitted by Edgar Sanchez Toro)
A raven flying over Norman Wells, N.W.T. No matter how cold it gets this winter, ravens are staying put in the Arctic. These are tough birds and temperatures of -45 C won't ruffle their feathers. (Submitted by Reza Behboudi)
What a clear, crisp shot from the Yukon. 'Took this beautiful shot ... just past Conrad Campground looking over Windy Arm,' said Conrad MacMillan. Nice picture! (Conrad MacMillan)
The beauty of the Arctic is unmatched. 'Took this shot while going home from a successful caribou hunt,' said Jake Igutchaq Qirngnuq. This vibrant picture was taken near Kugaaruk, Nunavut. (Jake Igutchaq Qirngnuq)
now