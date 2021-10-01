Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Sept. 26
Here are some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
Posted: Oct 03, 2021 10:00 AM CT | Last Updated: October 3
Kluane National Park, Yukon. This gorgeous place was captured perfectly by Eric Walker. This was taken about 10 km from Haines Junction. (Submitted by Eric Walker)
Here are some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.
This is the incredible view from Pangnirtung, Nunavut. It's a fjord that is jaw dropping and when you first see it in real life, you can't stop staring at its otherworldy beauty. Thanks to Sim Akpik for this one. (Submitted by Sim Akpik)
A huge crowd of people marching in Inuvik and dressed in orange on the very first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This aerial shot was sent to us by Kristian Binder. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)
A band is rocking the stage in the world's tallest wooden teepee on Sept. 25 in Fort Simpson, N.W.T. 'Johnny Landry was the first ever musician and band to play at the teepee,' said Jonathan Antoine. (Submitted by Jonathan Antoine)
Snow in Norman Wells, N.W.T. More of this to come! And, it's not even October. Thanks to Reza Behboudi for this shot. (Submitted by Reza Behboudi)
A magical early morning sunrise captured at Sandy Lake Camp. Alicia Delorme shared this one with us. She says this beautiful place can be found on Highway 5 between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution, N.W.T. (Submitted by Alicea Delorme)
