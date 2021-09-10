Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Sept. 5 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
New
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Sept. 5
Here is a look at some of the photos you sent us this week from around the North.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Sep 12, 2021 10:00 AM CT | Last Updated: September 12
Northern lights over a tent in Nunavut. 'It was magical and eerie,' said Marsha Rhodes. 'We could hear campers all around us whistling ... Super special.' (Submitted by Marsha Rhodes)
Here is a look at some of the photos you sent us this week from around the North.
'The Dempster Highway in fall splendor,' said Tarie Castellarin. Looks so magical this time of year! (Submitted by Tarie Castellarin)
Cranberry season in Arviat, Nunavut. They look perfect for picking! Thanks to Lena Autut for sharing the photo! (Submitted by Lena Autut)
Melisssa Rogers says this picture was taken Near Inuvik at 11:30 PM on September 4. The range of colours in this photo is amazing. Thanks Melissa. (Submitted by Melisssa Rogers)
'This photo was taken Tuesday flying over Mackenzie Mountains,' said Ron doctor. What a majestic site! (Submitted by Ron Doctor)
A spectacular view overlooking downtown Whitehorse. What a beautiful city. Thanks to Lance Jherick Garfin for sending us this great picture. (Submitted by Lance Jherick Garfin)
