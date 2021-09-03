Skip to Main Content
North·Photos

Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Aug. 29

Here's a look at some of the best photos you sent us this week from around the North.

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
Northern lights over the N.W.T. 'Normally the Aurora doesn't mix well with a 69 per cent waning moon and clouds but Friday night ... it made for a great sight.' Our thanks to Martin Male for sending in this lovely photo. (Submitted by Martin Male)

Here's a look at some of the best photos you sent us this week from around the North.

Fiona Aglak sent this view from Tikiraalukjuaq near Pond Inlet, Nunavut. Thanks for sharing, Fiona! (Submitted by Fiona Aglak)
'The sun setting on autumn leaves,' said Reza Behboudi. Thanks Reza for sending this vibrant shot of fall in Norman Wells, N.W.T. (Submitted by Reza Behboudi)
Berries of Nunavut! Calbert Hutchinson snapped this colourful photo in Baker Lake. He says he was out with the elementary school picking berries. A berry awesome field trip! (Submitted by Calbert Hutchinson)
Fall is coming fast! 'This photo was taken on the Top of the World Highway,' said Andrea Magee. Beautiful Yukon fall colours. (Submitted by Andrea Magee)
Northern lights over Iqaluit. With the darker nights come some great light shows! Thanks to Amanda Kelly for sending us this one. (Submitted by Amanda Kelly)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now