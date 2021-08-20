Skip to Main Content
North·New

Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Aug. 15

Here are some of the best photos you sent us from across the North this week.

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca

The beauty of fireweed in the Yukon. These flowers were spotted by Claire Mercer at Kathleen Lake in Kluane. (Submitted by Claire Mercer)

Nights are getting shorter, but still glowing in Inuvik, N.W.T. Jeanetta Prodromidis sent us this scene from the boat launch on the river by Inuvik. (Submitted by Jeanetta Prodromidis)
Look at this pup way up in the Yukon. This is Moose on top of Nares Mountain. Looks like an awesome place to visit. (Submitted by Adil Syed)
Frenchman Lake, Yukon. A stunning sky as summer slowly winds down. This beautiful moment was sent to us by Allen Skookum. (Submitted by Allen Skookum)
Busy airport in the Yukon. 'A flurry of activity at the Whitehorse Airport this weekend,' said Andy Paulson. Thanks for sharing this photo with us, Andy! (Submitted by Andy Paulson)
It's that time of year again! 'Kimberly Uluadluak and Nicole Issakiark cloud berry picking just outside Arviat,' Nunavut's Christine Issakiark said. (Submitted by Christine Issakiark)
