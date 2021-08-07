Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Aug. 1
North
·
New
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Aug. 1
Here are some of the best pictures you sent us from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Aug 08, 2021 7:00 AM CT | Last Updated: August 8
'A walk tonight through a field of arctic cotton near Inuksuk in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.' What a beautiful sight! Thanks to Oscar Camano for this pic. (Submitted by Oscar Camano)
Here are some of the best pictures you sent us from around the North this week.
Tombstone Park, Yukon. A beautiful aerial view from a helicopter. Imagine hiking here! (Submitted by Mike Wasylyk)
Sunset over Atlin Lake. Most of Atlin Lake is situated in B.C. but the northern tip of the lake extends into Yukon. This beautiful photo sent to us by Eric Walker. Gorgeous! (Submitted by Eric Walker)
This picture of the northern lights means winter is on its way. Peter Ivaasaq Amarook Aliktiluk took this shot over Arviat, Nunavut. (Peter Ivaasaq Amarook Aliktiluk)
This perfect picture was sent to us by Kristian Binder. Beautiful oranges and beautiful blues; amazing colours Kristian! (Submitted by Kristian Binder)
