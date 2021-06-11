Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of June 6

Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca

A couple of beautiful foxes in the Riverdale area of Whitehorse. This really great photo was taken by photographer, Mike McCann. (Submitted by Mike McCann)

Here's an incredible view of the solar eclipse above Iqaluit this week! This one from CBC videographer David Gunn. (David Gunn/CBC)
This vibrant sunset in Yukon was sent to us by Che Diala. 'Land of the midnight sun indeed,' said Diala. (Submitted by Che Diala)
'This is the Elizabeth Mackenzie Elementary School’s Grade 6 graduation slipper project 2021,' said Marca Simba of Behchoko, N.W.T. Good luck to all those students jumping into Grade 7 next year. (Submitted by Marca Simba)
Beautiful Kimmirut, Nunavut. Randy Allen sent this amazing view. Thanks for sharing Randy! (Submitted by Randy Allen)
This is what it looks like when you drive to Haines Junction, Yukon. Simply breathtaking. (Submitted by Santana Lindsay)
