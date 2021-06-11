Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch live
COVID-19 tracker
Vaccine tracker
news
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of June 6
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Social Sharing
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 6:00 AM CT | Last Updated: June 13
A couple of beautiful foxes in the Riverdale area of Whitehorse. This really great photo was taken by photographer, Mike McCann. (Submitted by Mike McCann)
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Here's an incredible view of the solar eclipse above Iqaluit this week! This one from CBC videographer David Gunn. (David Gunn/CBC)
This vibrant sunset in Yukon was sent to us by Che Diala. 'Land of the midnight sun indeed,' said Diala. (Submitted by Che Diala)
'This is the Elizabeth Mackenzie Elementary School’s Grade 6 graduation slipper project 2021,' said Marca Simba of Behchoko, N.W.T. Good luck to all those students jumping into Grade 7 next year. (Submitted by Marca Simba)
Beautiful Kimmirut, Nunavut. Randy Allen sent this amazing view. Thanks for sharing Randy! (Submitted by Randy Allen)
This is what it looks like when you drive to Haines Junction, Yukon. Simply breathtaking. (Submitted by Santana Lindsay)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
Related Stories
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of May 16
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of May 22
now