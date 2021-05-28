Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of May 22
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Social Sharing
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: May 30, 2021 10:00 AM CT | Last Updated: May 30
Tony Gonda shared this photo taken near Haines Junction, Yukon. Absolutely magical mountains in Yukon! (Submitted by Tony Gonda)
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
11-year-old Myles Kuodluak with his very first seal. He was with his family near Kugluktuk, Nunavut, when he hunted it. He wanted to harvest it to share the food with the community. His proud father was there for guidance and support. His mother, Andrea Kuodluak, said this seal will feed a lot of elders and family. (Submitted by Andrea Kuodluak)
The beauty and the contrast of Inuik, N.W.T. Kristian Binder at it again with another great aerial shot filled with stunning textures. Thanks Kristian. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)
A beautiful shot captured by Amy Alainga while out on a hike at 11:30 p.m. in Iqaluit. So stunning! (Submitted by Amy Alainga)
The cutest urban wildlife! This fox kit was spotted in Yellowknife. Thanks to Victoria Lavers for this really great candid wildlife photo. (Submitted by Victoria Lavers)
Beautiful Atlin Lake in northern B.C. Thanks so much to Rebecca Rique Law for sending us this stunning sunset picture. (Submitted by Rebecca Rique Law)
