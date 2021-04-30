Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of April 25
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from across the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: May 02, 2021 10:00 AM CT | Last Updated: May 2
'Enjoying a hike after finishing a day of work at the PEARL Ridge Lab in Eureka, Nunavut.' Thanks to Ramina Alwarda for sending us this awesome photo with us. (Submitted by Ramina Alwarda)
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from across the North this week.
A mother and daughter enjoying the view at Victor Bay, about five minutes out of Arctic Bay, Nunavut. Thanks to Malinda Audlakiak for sharing this great moment. (Submitted by Malinda Audlakiak )
'Taking my pup out on Friday evening to see the sunset in Arviat, Nunavut.' What a great shot sent to us by Diane Billington. (Submitted by Diane Billington)
Pink moon over Iqaluit. This perfectly exposed picture comes to us from Joey Ford. What an amazing shot of the city at night. (Submitted by Joey Ford)
Beautiful clouds of the North. 'Out on a snowmobile ride, took this photo ... it was very windy,' said Ron Doctor. Thanks for sending in this cool shot from Tulita, N.W.T. (Submitted by Ron Doctor)
A wonderful photo from Yellowknife. This beauty was sent to us by Rob Hart. 'The classic Beaver airplane owned and operated by Ahmic Air in Yellowknife,' he said. (Submitted by Rob Hart)
