North·New

Your North: Best reader photos for the week of April 18

Here of some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.

CBC News
Ernie Eetak drum dancing with Inuit elders singing traditional songs in Arviat, Nunavut. A beautiful moment captured by ᑮᓈᓕᒃ ᐅᓂ ᖃᑲᒥ. (Submitted by ᑮᓈᓕᒃ ᐅᓂ ᖃᑲᒥ)

Northern lights are still holding on before the midnight sun returns. Danika Maje sent in this shot from Faro, Yukon. (Submitted by Danika Maje)
Couple of ravens and a bald eagle. Three birds chilin' near Behchoko, N.W.T. (Submitted by: William Beaverho)
'Here’s our local lynx at Little Salmon Lake.' What a great shot! Thanks for sharing, Jeff Eno. (Submitted by Jeff Eno)
This magical moment was captured near Clyde River, Nunavut on northern Baffin Island. The true North is so beautiful. (Submitted by Leeno Apak)
A gorgeous scene near Carcross, Yukon. Marianna Berko says she visited to celebrate Earth Day. What a picture-perfect place! (Submitted by Marianna Berko)
