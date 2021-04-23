Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of April 18
Here of some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Apr 25, 2021 8:00 AM CT | Last Updated: April 25
Ernie Eetak drum dancing with Inuit elders singing traditional songs in Arviat, Nunavut. A beautiful moment captured by ᑮᓈᓕᒃ ᐅᓂ ᖃᑲᒥ. (Submitted by ᑮᓈᓕᒃ ᐅᓂ ᖃᑲᒥ)
Here of some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Northern lights are still holding on before the midnight sun returns. Danika Maje sent in this shot from Faro, Yukon. (Submitted by Danika Maje)
Couple of ravens and a bald eagle. Three birds chilin' near Behchoko, N.W.T. (Submitted by: William Beaverho)
'Here’s our local lynx at Little Salmon Lake.' What a great shot! Thanks for sharing, Jeff Eno. (Submitted by Jeff Eno)
This magical moment was captured near Clyde River, Nunavut on northern Baffin Island. The true North is so beautiful. (Submitted by Leeno Apak)
A gorgeous scene near Carcross, Yukon. Marianna Berko says she visited to celebrate Earth Day. What a picture-perfect place! (Submitted by Marianna Berko)
