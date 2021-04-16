Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of April 11
Here of some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 11:00 AM CT | Last Updated: April 18
'Record snow and a cold April make for great snowshoeing conditions in the southern Yukon.' A big thanks to Brett Boughen for this beautiful shot of such stunning wilderness. (Submitted by Brett Boughen)
Here of some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Morning sun with a halo over Norman Wells, N.W.T. This great photo was sent to us by Reza Behboudi. (Submitted by Reza Behboudi)
A snowy skunk in Fort Smith, N.W.T. is a rare sight. Jeff Perry of 67 Photos spotted one this week just above the Fox Holes. 'I've always suspected there were skunks in the area but this is my first sighting in 21+ years,' he wrote. (Submitted by Jeff Perry)
Clear skies over Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut. This beautiful and colourful photo was taken by Alikamiq Ippiak. (Submitted by Alikamiq Ippiak)
It's that time of year when swans take over Yukon. This gorgeous shot was taken near Carcross by Maureen Caron. (Submitted by Mauren Caron)
Here is a picture that sums up this week's melt in Yukon! It was taken in the Hillcrest neighborhood in Whitehorse Thursday evening. There were also people pretending to fish, sitting in lawn chairs. (Submitted by Shawna Kostelnik)
