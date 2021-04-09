Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch live
COVID-19 tracker
Vaccine tracker
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of April 4
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Social Sharing
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 10:00 AM CT | Last Updated: April 11
This spectacular image was captured near Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. Chanese Nakoyak captured this moment with her daughter Esmae and partner Ziggy on the ice. Phenomenal. (Submitted by Chanese Nakoyak)
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Scott Storey shared this photo taken in Carcross, Yukon. 'The eagle[s] were definitely having some type of training session which was amazing to see,' Storey said. (Submitted by Scott Storey)
World's puffiest and cutest puppy plays in snow for the first time. Matthew Cook says his 10-week old pup is loving the powder after all the big snowfalls in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Matthew Cook)
Richard Mercredi says this writing and artwork has been near Fort Smith, N.W.T. for over a century. He says it's in a good spot away from the elements and believes the markings were made using red ochre. 'My dad was born 1915 and it was there before his time,' he said. (Submitted by Richard Mercredi)
A tea break after a joyride near Igloolik, Nunavut. Joshua Haulli says he was out for a run with his dog team getting them ready for the upcoming Nunavut Quest. An amazing photo from the Arctic. Thanks, Joshua. (Submitted by Joshua Haulli)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
Related Stories
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of March 21
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 24
now