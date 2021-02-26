Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Feb. 21
Here are some of the best pictures you sent us this week from around the North.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 11:00 AM CT | Last Updated: February 28
–40 C sunrise over Whitehorse, Yukon. The cold can be so beautiful up here. (Submitted by Blaine Mason)
Here are some of the best pictures you sent us this week from around the North.
Amouyah Eetuk makes sure this wolf parka she made fits her grandson Ramsey Eetuk. An amazing gift and an amazing moment captured by Miki Eetuk in Coral Harbour, Nunavut. (Submitted by Miki Eetuk)
Hotdog? More like cool dog. This little pup is stylin' on Yukon's Lake Laberge, while protecting their doggy eyes all at the same time. (Submitted by Renata Lendvai)
A beautiful, mind-boggling picture of northern lights over the ice road near Inuvik, N.W.T. Kristian Binder often submits his masterful work our way. This may be one of his best. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)
This tack sharp sundog was captured in Wekweètì, N.W.T. by Robert Dekuysscher. Looks so pretty over the bright white northern landscape. (Submitted by Robert Dekuysscher)
Julia Mickiyuk sent us this phenomenal picture of light pillars stretching into the dark northern skies. Simply stunning. (Submitted by Julia Mickiyuk)
