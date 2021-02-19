Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Feb. 10

Here are some of the best photos you sent us this week from around the North.

Sunset over a cabin on the ice road between Inuvik and Aklavik, N.W.T. A gorgeous photo sent to us by Bernadette Binder. (Submitted by Bernadette Binder)

Lorraine Kablutsiak sent this amazing photo. 'We’ve been having beautiful sunsets the last while, along with breathtaking northern lights ... Taken by my son, Kyle, using a photograph lens ball, in Arviat,' she said. (Submitted by Lorraine Kablutsiak)
A beautiful picture here of the aurora dancing over the old Hudson Bay post in Apex, Nunavut, just outside Iqaluit. Nice shot Joey O'Brien! (Submitted by Joey O"Brien)
A spectacular sundog near Whati, N.W.T. Andrew Beaverho sent us this great photo. (Submitted by Andrew Beaverho)
Light pillars over Kugaaruk, Nunavut. Light pillars appear when either natural or artificial light bounces off ice crystals floating close to the ground. (Submitted by Lorane Uqsukittuq)
'The winter wonderland that is the Tartan Rapids right now.' An absolutely perfect shot by Yellowknife's Julien Schroder. (Submitted by Julien Schroder)
