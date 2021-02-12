Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Feb. 7

Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.

Outdoor yoga with a pretty nice view. Marianna Berko sent us this photo and says, 'A group of us hiked the Spirit Canyon on Saturday, we were humbled by this majestic beauty.' Thanks for sharing Marianna! (Submitted by Marianna Berko)

Aurora overhead when it's -43 C. This great shot was taken by Cody Steven Mantla Photgraphy near Behchoko, N.W.T. Great shot! (Submitted by Cody Steven Mantla Photgraphy)
A stunning sunrise in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut. Those clouds are gorgeous. This great shot was captured by Angie Sarah Tookalook. (Submitted by Angie Sarah Tookalook)
A beautiful clear ice crack on the Mackenzie River near Bear Rock in the N.W.T. Thanks to Ron Doctor for sending this one in. (Submitted by Ron Doctor)
Something a bit 'other worldly' about this great photo of a beautiful evening in Kugaaruk, Nunavut. Thanks to Helen Sikkuark Niptayok for sharing the photo! (Submitted by Helen Sikkuark Niptayok)
It was c-c-c-cold out there folks! This is what downtown Yellowknife looked like at –40 C. Ice fog obscured the city's streets as temperatures plummeted across the territory. (Submitted by Julien Schroder)
