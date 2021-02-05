Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch live
COVID-19 tracker
Vaccine tracker
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
North
·
New
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 31
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Social Sharing
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Feb 07, 2021 11:00 AM CT | Last Updated: February 7
Cold enough for you? It might have been -40 C but that didn't stop Yukon's Brett Boughen from heading outside and going for a snowshoe. (Submitted by Brett Boughen)
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
So beautiful, isn't it?! Michael Schmidt snapped this photo and says 'Mt. Martha Black ... balmy temperature of -35 C, Dakwäkäda (Haines Junction), Yukon.' Thanks Michael. (Submitted by Michael Schmidt)
A special kind of curling in Dawson City, Yukon. Thanks to Joanne Sherrard for sharing this image of curling with wooden stones! (Submitted by Joanne Sherrard)
Cuteness overload! Wen Alookee shared this picture of her baby in her winter clothes in CBC North's Facebook group the Arctic Sewing Room. Thanks for sharing this photo in the group! (Submitted by Wen Alookee)
Check out this sunrise over Inuvik, N.W.T. This was taken when the temperature was -41 C. Another beauty sent to us by Kristian Binder. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)
What a beautiful shot of collecting fresh water in Pangnirtung, Nunavut. Thanks to Nadia Metuq for the great photo! (Submitted by Nadia Metuq)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
Related Stories
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 24
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 17
now