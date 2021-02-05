Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 31

Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.

Cold enough for you? It might have been -40 C but that didn't stop Yukon's Brett Boughen from heading outside and going for a snowshoe. (Submitted by Brett Boughen)

So beautiful, isn't it?! Michael Schmidt snapped this photo and says 'Mt. Martha Black ... balmy temperature of -35 C, Dakwäkäda (Haines Junction), Yukon.' Thanks Michael. (Submitted by Michael Schmidt)
A special kind of curling in Dawson City, Yukon. Thanks to Joanne Sherrard for sharing this image of curling with wooden stones! (Submitted by Joanne Sherrard)
Cuteness overload! Wen Alookee shared this picture of her baby in her winter clothes in CBC North's Facebook group the Arctic Sewing Room. Thanks for sharing this photo in the group! (Submitted by Wen Alookee)
Check out this sunrise over Inuvik, N.W.T. This was taken when the temperature was -41 C. Another beauty sent to us by Kristian Binder. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)
What a beautiful shot of collecting fresh water in Pangnirtung, Nunavut. Thanks to Nadia Metuq for the great photo! (Submitted by Nadia Metuq)
