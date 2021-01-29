Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch Live
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 24
Here are some of the best photos you us sent from across the North this week.
Social Sharing
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Jan 31, 2021 11:00 AM CT | Last Updated: January 31
2 lil' girls in big puffy traditional parkas! Jeanie Nakashuk shared this adorable picture in our Arctic Sewing Room Facebook group. 'My granddaughters wearing what I have made for them.' Amazing work! (Submitted by Jeanie Nakashuk)
Here are some of the best photos you us sent from across the North this week.
Winter in Yukon looks like this. Stunning! This perfect scene was captured on Fish Lake Road by Mike McCann. Thanks Mike. (Submitted by Mike McCann)
The January full moon was breathtaking, seen here over chilly Whitehorse. Thanks to Daniel Dagenais for sharing this with us. (Submitted by Daniel Dagenais)
Iqaluk Toonoo sent this incredible picture. They were near Kinngait, Nunavut looking for walruses. 'We didn't see any but we enjoyed the scenery,' Toonoo says. Thanks for sharing! (Submitted by Iqaluk Toonoo)
The sun setting over ice-free water near Yellowknife. A gorgeous photo by Julien schroder. 'One of the very few places to see ice-free water around Yellowknife: The Tartan rapids,' he said. Thanks, Julien! (submitted by Julien schroder)
Look at this gorgeous atigi and puhitaq! This is Hikok in traditional clothing made by her mother Presley Taylor. This photo was shared in our Artcic Sewing Room Facebook group. Stunning work. (Submitted by Presley Taylor)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
Related Stories
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 17
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 10
now