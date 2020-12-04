Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 30

Northern skies aglow in this week's reader photos from across the North.

This spectacular shot was captured north of Ulukhaktok, N.W.T. Jacob Klengenberg says his father can be seen filling up their Coleman stove. (Submitted by Jacob Klengenberg)

The moon as seen from Whitehorse's Mt. Sima Road. Simply stunning shot by Steve Wilson. (Submitted by Steve Wilson)
This beautiful photo of a sundog and teepee poles was taken in Dettah, N.W.T. (Submitted by Angus Charlo)
You can't beat Northern skies. This excellent shot was taken from the ridge in Iqaluit. (Submitted by Cindy Leishman)
5 C and a gorgeous sunset in Hay River, N.W.T. Marilyn Bolt-Marshall took this photo Wednesday evening. The sunsets were phenomenal last week in the North. (Submitted by Marilyn Bolt-Marshall)
Houseboats frozen in for winter near Yellowknife under a big bright moon. (Submitted by Julien Schroder)
