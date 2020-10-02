Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of September 28
North

Your North: Best reader photos for the week of September 28

Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
Just look as this phenomenal shot taken in Norman Wells, N.W.T. Simply breathtaking. Thanks Nicky Lynn Richards for sharing this one with us. (Submitted by Nicky Lynn Richards)

Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.

One last round at the golf course in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., before the harsh cold winter sets in. (Submitted by Adele Alonak)
A stunning rainbow guides canoers through Yukon's Lake Laberge. (Submitted by Ray Marnoch)
The awesome Airport Lake at night in Inuvik, N.W.T. A brilliant capture by Kristian Binder during a week of amazing northern lights. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)
Johnny Senior Kaviok near Arviat, Nunavut, holding up the moon. We love this photo! (Submitted by Johnny Senior Kaviok)
'We grew probably a record-size sunflower this year in Hay River. It’s 11’8” tall and is almost in full bloom with 22 flowers.' Kathleen Graham took this picture and says her son Nicholas is 5'7". (Submitted by Kathleen Graham)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now