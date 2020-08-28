Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 24
Here are some of our favourite photos sent to us from around the North this week.

This magical shot was taken between Whitehorse and Haines Junction, Yukon. 'I am so happy for the return of the night skies,' said Jason Gendron. We can see why. (Submitted by Jason Gendron)
Mike McCann was visiting Ear Lake, Yukon, and just had to take a shot off all these canoes lined up on the shore. Thanks for sharing Mike. (Submitted by Mike McCann)
A cozy canvas tent at the Desneth'Che spiritual gathering in Łutsël K'é, N.W.T. Fall camping is almost here! (Submitted by Nikita Gionet)
Great contrast here with the blue skies, golden bike and the green bushes. And great composition. Taken near Yellowknife. (Submitted by Geoffrey Rodriguez)
'Here is a photo that I took while my boys and I were out boating about 30 miles north of Kugluktuk, Nunavut.' Thanks Kevin Klengenberg! (Submitted by Kevin Klengenberg)
So beautiful. Little Buffalo River Falls territorial park near Fort Smith, N.W.T. 'A cold morning created some beautiful fog over the falls and the river.' (Submitted by Pierre-Emmanuel Chaillon)
Here's little Ryan and Raya Brown enjoying the fire at Reid Lake territorial park in the N.W.T. on a family camping trip before school starts. (Submitted by Alison Brown)
