Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 10
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 10

Life on the land is the focus for this week's collection of your photos from around the North.

Lane Annanack sent this absolutely beautiful photo of tents glowing under the midnight moon in Kangiqsualujjuaq, Nunavik. (Submitted by Lane Annanack)

The view from the water. Thanks to Gilbert Quitte for sharing this shot taken just outside Yellowknife. (Submitted by Gilbert Quitte)
Here is little Ovin near the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway picking berries with his parents. Thanks to his Aunt Jenn Kalinek for sending in this cute picture. (Submitted by Jenn Kalinek)
Annie Rita Tookalook says 'drying fish on a hot beautiful day to make smoked fish in Umiujaq.' Thanks for sharing the photo Annie. (Submitted by Annie Rita Tookalook)
Fishing at Husky Lakes near Inuvik, N.W.T., just after midnight. Thanks Karla Rae Kuptana for this great picture. (Submitted by Karla Rae Kuptana)
Ipeelie Ootoova of Pond Inlet looks for summer caribou on the mainland across from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Kevin Joss)
