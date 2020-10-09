Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 5

Northerners took to the water this week for the last gasp of warm weather, as darker nights brought stunning aurora displays to communities across the territories.

Here are some of your best photos from the past seven days:

A stunning sunset at Goose Lake in Nunavut, captured by Charles Mantla. (Submitted by Charles Mantla)

Lany Marshall spotted this reflective fellow between Otter Falls and Mendenhall in Yukon. (Submitted by Lany Marshall)

When the water is good, you head for a narwhal hunt. Louisa Kooneeliusie took this photo of boats lining up for a hunt near Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut. (Submitted by Louisa Kooneeliusie)

Pete Smith took this photo of his tent under an endless aurora-filled sky outside Behchoko, N.W.T. (Submitted by Pete Smith)

Yukon's Dezadeash Lake hasn't frozen over yet, which makes for some amazing sunsets. (Submitted by Mike Obstfeld)

Polar bear season means the night lights turn on in Arviat, Nunavut. (Submitted by Esther Gibbons)

Autumn sure is special in the Yukon. Mark Wu took this photo of Emerald Lake and Spirit Lake on a crisp day. (Submitted by Mark Wu)

Like watermelon rinds in the sky! Jobie Sanertanut took this picture of a stunning aurora display above Coral Harbour, Nunavut. (Submitted by Jobie Sanertanut)