Election season is over, and this weekend, we're catching up on your best reader photos with two super-sized galleries.

Up first: the best photos from September from across Nunavut, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavik:

A moon so close, you can touch it - or roll it! Freddie Oovayuk sent us this creative shot from Baker Lake, Nunavut. (Submitted by Freddie Oovayuk)

The pingos never looked so spectacular. Chris Kelly sent us this lovely landscape from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Chris Kelly)

Elizabeth Blair and her husband Steve Buyck say they were so lucky to see this 'once in a life time experience.' They sent a picture of this magic moment to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. She says they spotted this white squirrel, or 'dlak degay' in Northern Tutchone, in the Gravel Lake area. (Submitted by Elizabeth Blair)

Nature in action: PJ Attagootak sent us this photo of a mother and daughter watching beluga from the shores of Resolute Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by PJ Attagootak)

Reflections of Taloyoak, Nunavut. George Aklah sent us this colourful look at the community. (Submitted by George Aklah)

'Don't leave me behind!' This is little 1-year-old Isaiah Taptuna from Kugluktuk, Nunavut. His mother, Cheryl Taptuna, says he loves to be out on the boat. (Submitted by Cheryl Taptuna)

Nothing like a little dust bath to get those pesky bugs away. Gerlinde Hofmaier sent us this shot of a bison getting all coated up near Watson Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Gerlinde Hofmaier)

'My favourite season is here,' writes Alicea Sanderson, who sent us this shot from the shores of Deninu Kue (Fort Resolution), N.W.T., 'hunting season.' (Submitted by Alicea Sanderson)

Origin story: This shot, taken by Tunde Fulop overlooking Southern Lakes, Yukon, looks like it's straight out of a superhero movie. (Submitted by Tunde Fulop)

Check out the Young Guns at the handgames tournament in Wrigley, N.W.T.. That's 7-year-old Slim Behn-Dettieh, listening patiently as team captain Tim Lennie shows him the hand signals. That patience paid off - they took 2nd place! (Submitted by Crystal Benn-Dettieh)

Out for adventure: Miriam Cook sent us this stunning photo from the Tors, in Yukon. She said she crossed paths with a wolverine, heard elk bugling, saw ewes and lambs, and caught her first snowfall while exploring the area. (Submitted by Miriam Cook)

September is berry picking season in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut, and these guys look ripe and ready to eat! Meeka Kakudlak sent us this colourful photo of her bounty. (Submitted by Meeka Kakudluk‎)

Golden waters. Ricky Brizard sent us this peaceful photo from Kangiqsujuaq, taken while on a seal hunting trip. (Submitted by Ricky Brizard)