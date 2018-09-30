Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of Sept. 10, 17, 24

As September comes to an end, fall colours, hunting season, and the aurora are returning to prominence around the North. Take a look at your best photos from the past three weeks from Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Being a provider is tough work! George Qulaut sent us this shot of a group of youth caribou hunting for their grandparents near Hall Beach, Nunavut. (Submitted by George Qulaut)

How's that for a majestic view? Andrea Magee took this shot near Dawson, Yukon. (Submitted by Andrea Magee)

This is Tom, the greater white-fronted goose. Lynn McKay says he's been stomping around their front yard in Checkpoint, N.W.T. As you can see, he's very photogenic! (Submitted by Lynn McKay)

It's not often you can capture the sun, the stars and dancing aurora in a single shot, but Kristian Binder in Inuvik, N.W.T. managed to with this great photo. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

A spectacular way to mark the autumn equinox. Minnie Clark took this aurora shot over Teslin Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Minnie Clark)

Incredible northern views. Margaret Nirlungayuk Inaksajak took this shot while hunting whales near Kugaaruk, Nunavut. (Submitted by Margaret Nirlungayuk Inaksajak)

While working on construction of the new bridge in Carcross, Yukon, Cody Madge 'captured this beauty of a sunrise.' (Submitted by Cody Madge)

Wonder what this big guy is thinking? Natalie Gillis snapped this stunning shot near Lancaster Sound, Nunavut. (Submitted by Natalie Gillis)

The aurora never looked so good. Martin Male caught this spectacular sight earlier this month, sending it to our CBC N.W.T. Facebook page. (Submitted by Martin Male)

Summer might be over, but there's still a bit of time for an Arctic Ocean paddleboard. Meeka Steen took this photo of Annie Steen out on the water near Tuktoyaktuk, Nunavut. (Submitted by Meeka Steen)

This good boy is enjoying the fall colours! Renata Lendvai sent this shot to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Renata Lendvai)

A snowy owl poses for a gorgeous profile shot near Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, captured by Sarah Meeko. (Submitted by Sarah Meeko)

Is there a bad place in Yukon to snap a landscape shot? Natasha Young took this incredible photo near Mayo. (Submitted by Natasha Young)