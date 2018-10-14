Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 8

The colours of the North are on display in this week's selection of the best photos from across the territories. From the greens and purples of the Northern Lights to the stunning oranges of fall sunsets, lose yourself in the best user-submitted photos from Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

Simply spectacular. Steven Morgan sent us this ocean view from Hall Beach, Nunavut. (Submitted by Steven Morgan)

'This was the show we were watching down Ingraham Trail on Sunday night,' says Yellowknife's Martin Male, who sent us this incredible shot. (Submitted by Martin Male)

A unique visitor! This beautiful tundra hawk stopped by Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, and stayed long enough for Cathy MacDougall to take a photo. (Submitted by Cathy MacDougall)

'Who, me?' Gerry Mussgnug took this photo of a curious fox near Chadburn Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Gerry Mussgnug)

Barbie Laine Amos snapped this fantastic shot at the water's edge, near Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories. 'I was in awe!' She wrote. (Submitted by Barbie Laine Amos)

A stunning light show at Pontoon Lake, east of Yellowknife. Chris Potyok sent us this lovely aurora shot. (Submitted by Chris Poytok)

A very healthy polar bear seen near Lancaster Sound, Nunavut. Photographer Natalie Gillis captured this serene momenty. (Submitted by Natalie Gillis)

'In the Yukon, light changes in a heartbeat,' writes Karine Virmoux-Jackson, who shared this trio of views from her house in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Karine Virmoux-Jackson)