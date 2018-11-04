Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 29

October is in the rearview mirror, but it left with a bang: providing incredible landscapes and sights for your best photos of the week from across the North.

Check out your best photos from the past week from Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, and Yukon:

A stunning look over the Mackenzie River. Kristian Binder took this shot on a recent sunset in Inuvik, N.W.T. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

Enjoying the sun! Dolly Loreen took this fantastic photo of her daughter Londyn out in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Dolly Loreen)

The big sky in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut leaves lots of room for northern lights, as seen in this great photo from Nicole Ymana. (Submitted by Nicole Ymana)

Sunset over the pingos: Tuktoyaktuk's Eileen Jacobson sent us this shot of 'Ibyuk,' a pingo near the community. (Submitted by Eileen Jacobson)

A stone cold fox! Reza Behboudi sent us these photos from Norman Wells, N.W.T., where a curious fox had no problem posing for the camera. (Submitted by Reza Behboudi)

The homes in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut are colourful and filled with character. Puvala Tutanuak sent us this shot of the moon setting over the community, at about 8 a.m. local time. (Submitted by Puvula Tutanuak)

Despite its best efforts to hide, Tony Gonda spotted this spruce grouse, sending this lovely portrait to our CBC Yukon page. (Submitted by Tony Gonda)

Mathew Nungaq says that he spotted a heart-shaped sunset in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, this week. Do you see it? (Submitted by Mathew Nungaq)