Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 22

There's no shortage of gorgeous landscapes, but foxes and a pair of mischievous ravens highlight this week's selection of your best photos of the week from across the North.

Check out some of the week's most amazing images from the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, and Nunavik.

Close encounter! Sylvain Paradis snapped this great photo of an Arctic fox near Inukjuak, Nunavik. (Submitted by Sylvain Paradis)

A stunning sunrise over Yukon's Marsh Lake. Thanks to Diane Pettifor for sharing it with us! (Submitted by Diane Pettifor)

Lana Michelle snapped this photo of Rosalie Krengnektak playing around in the snow on a crisp and clear day in Paulatuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Lana Michelle)

Sneaky sneaky! Matt Cook caught this fox sneaking up on a raven by Whitehorse's Elijah Smith Elementary School. Don't worry - the bird escaped! (Submitted by Matt Cook)

Beautiful Bylot Island sits across the water from Pond Inlet, Nunavut, in this lovely landscape photo by Herman Kaglik. (Submitted by Herman Kaglik)

Even ravens need a pick-me-up sometimes! Natasha Lynn Francis was sipping her morning coffee when she saw this bird doing the same. She sent this photo to our CBC NWT Facebook page. (Submitted by Natasha Lynn Francis)

A true 'snowy owl.' Ron Doctor from Tulita, N.W.T., sent us this cool design spotted in the snow. (Submitted by Ron Doctor)