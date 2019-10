October is almost at an end, and we're celebrating the start of the snowy winter months with a look back at your best photos from across the territories.

Check out your best shots from October from the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon.

A bright moon on Thanksgiving over Iqaluit. This stunning landscape was sent to us by Alanna Copland. (Submitted by Alanna Copland)

A little snow isn't going to stop this bear from getting ready for winter! Brittany Christina took this photo on Yukon's South Klondike Highway. (Submitted by Brittany Christina)

'My daughters having fun on Thanksgiving long weekend near Clyde River,' says Kristy Arreak, who sent us this adorable scene. 'The older one is Anna Arreak. She will be two years old in three months. Younger one is Emma Arreak, 8 months old today. This picture was taken at the beach, Cape Christian, about 10 kilometres from Clyde River.' (Submitted by Kristy Arreak)

Rise and shine! Diane Pettifor took this photo of a dramatic sunrise at Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport. (Submitted by Diane Pettifor)

A fox keeps a close eye on the birds in Whitehorse. Steve Wilson sent this great shot, which he got through a window in his front door. (Submitted by Steve Wilson)

It's aurora season across the North, and that includes in Inuvik, N.W.T. Kristian Binder took this incredible shot of the skyline from Gwich'in Campground. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

Sometimes, you've just got to play hockey until the light disappears. Jose Awa took this photo in Igloolik, Nunavut. (Submitted by Jose Awa)

The views right under your feet. Colleen Angutautok took this incredible photo while out on the ice during a tea break. Her group was heading to Main Island for a caribou hunt. (Submitted by Colleen Angutautok)

A winter bouquet! A weekend of strong winds in Whale Cove, Nunavut, led to some neat ice formations at the water's edge, like this, captured by Mary Adjuk. (Submitted by Mary Adjuk)

Wonder what this guy did to get put in time out? Roxanne Vallevand sent us this great shot of Ramble from Whitehorse. (Submitted by Roxanne Vallevand)

Seven wild wandering bison stopped for a snack in Sydney Rowe's yard in Fort Providence, N.W.T., letting her take this great photo. Sydney says they mowed her lawn for between 20 and 30 minutes! (Submitted by Sydney Rowe)