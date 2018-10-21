New

Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 15

The seasons are changing, and in some places across the North, the snow is here to stay — while others are enjoying another few weeks of fall colours. Take a look at fall across the territories in our gallery of your best shots from the past week from across the North.

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca

A truck bed full of cuteness! Minnie Clark sent us this great photo of these curious pups to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Minnie Clark) Aurora madness! Aaron Tambour sent us this incredible look at Great Slave Lake from Hay River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Aaron Tambour) It's getting to be that time of year! Bev Cameron sent us this spectacular photo of a river skate from Old Crow, Yukon. (Submitted by Bev Cameron) 'Some seek it in the rivers, some seek it in the hills, I seek it at sunset in the crisp air. True "Yukon gold."' Charun Stone sent us this incredible photo from Watson Lake. (Submitted by Charun Stone) Winter's back in Clyde River, Nunavut! Brian Joseph sent us this shot of the work still to do to get his snowmobile out and running. (Submitted by Brian Joseph) Sunny days! Floyd Kaitak sent us this shot from 60 km outside of Kugluktuk, Nunavut. (Submitted by Floyd Kaitak) Picturesque. Laila Onalik snapped this serene fall scene in Kimmirut, Nunavut. (Submitted by Laila Onalik) Out for a stroll! Laura Whittle spotted these two during a drive from Hay River to Yellowknife, N.W.T. (Submitted by Laura Whittle)

