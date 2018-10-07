Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 1

October is here, and the fall colours dominate your best photos of the week. Check out our gallery of the best submitted shots from Yukon, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories.

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca

A starry night and northern lights over Blachford Lake Lodge, N.W.T. Rory Farrell snapped this beautiful photo. (Submitted by Rory Farrell) October is here, and the fall colours dominate your best photos of the week. Check out our gallery of the best submitted shots from Yukon, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories. Yukon gold! Minnie Clark took this fantastic seasonal shot near Teslin, Yukon. (Submitted by Minnie Clark) A cold — but gorgeous — boat ride in Pond Inlet, Nunavut. Herman Kaglik took this lovely shot. (Submitted by Herman Kaglik) Sometimes you've just got to get out and run! Brian Bakker took this shot in Yukon's Alsek Valley. (Submitted by Brian Bakker) That's a heck of a catch! John Franklin caught this 23-kilogram lake trout at his Contwoyto Lake outpost camp, near the N.W.T./Nunavut border. (Submitted by John Franklin) A stunning display of the aurora dancing over an iceberg in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. Photographer Chris Kelly says these icebergs or ice chunks aren't common on local shores, but a few have floated in. (Submitted by Chris Kelly) A picturesque fall evening in Tagish, Yukon. Louise Girard beautifully captured this lakeside view. (Submitted by Louise Girard) A raven perches on a log on the beach in Tulita, N.W.T., along the Mackenzie River. Luckily for us, it posed long enough to be captured by Ron Doctor's camera. (Submitted by Ron Doctor)

