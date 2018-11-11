Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 5

Winter has landed in much of the North, but it's not stopping you — or the local wildlife — from getting out and exploring in your best photos of the week.

Check out your best photos from Yukon, Northwest Territories, Northern Quebec, and Nunavut:

Aaron Tambour sent us this stunning photo of Alexandra Falls, N.W.T., which have just begun to freeze over. Temperatures are beginning to drop all over the region as the season transitions to winter. (Submitted by Aaron Tambour)

A new friend! Gerry Mussgnug met a raven pal while in a parking lot in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Gerry Mussgnug)

Wintry weather in Whitehorse! Luc Garceau took a shot of this lovely landscape while out for a stroll in the Yukon's capital. (Submitted by Luc Garceau)

Maggie Tulugak's grandson Felix has a new playmate: her neighbour's puppy, Kuku. This shot comes to us from Puvirnituq, Nunavik. (Submitted by Maggie Tulugak)

What's ermine is yours: Sherrie Walker had a visitor in Whitehorse. She says he hung around her yard all weekend. (Submitted by Sherrie Walker)

Think there's a pot of gold underneath? Sue Thomas sent us this shot of a sun pillar in downtown Whitehorse. (Submitted by Sue Thomas)

Never too young to start fishing! Tammy Omilgoetok sent us this photo of her six-year-old daughter, Alicia, making a fishing hole near Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Tammy Omilgoetok)