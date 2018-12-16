Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of Nov. 27, Dec. 3, 10

The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with a super-sized gallery of your best photos from across the North?

Take a look at your best photos from the past three weeks, showing off some of the most incredible vistas in the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut.

What a photogenic fellow! Brad White took this photo of Edgar the raven outside his house, sending it to our CBC North Facebook page. (Submitted by Brad White)

The northern lights can create some spectacular sights. Barry Iqalukjuak, from Arctic Bay, Nunavut, sent this shot to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (Submitted by Barry Iqalukjuak)

Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. looks like it's been invaded by aliens in this photo from Chris Kelly. Don't worry though! It's just the hamlet's lights stretching up into the sky. (Submitted by Chris Kelly)

It's all how you look at it! Holly Anderson sends this great photo, taken just off the breakwater in Iqaluit. (Submitted by Holly Anderson)

'Don't steal my lunch!' Albert Kalluk snapped this shot of a hungry weasel in Baker Lake, Nunavut. (Submitted by Albert Kalluk)

Jackfish Lake, at its most picturesque: Ray Chiasson snapped this beautiful shot in Yellowknife, N.W.T. (Submitted by Ray Chiasson)

Those Sahtu skies. Nicky Lynn Richards took this photo over Norman Wells, N.W.T. (Submitted by Nicky Lynn Richards)

What a view from within Whitehorse city limits! Marianne Berko sent us this photo, taking while hiking in and out of the clouds on Grey Mountain. (Submitted by Marianna Berko)

'The first sunset of December and one of the last of 2018,' writes Kristian Binder, who took this stunning shot with a drone in Inuvik, Northwest Territories, just before the sun disappeared for the rest of the year. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

We've seen a few pictures of the big inukshuk in Rankin Inlet, but none quite like this! Melissa-Jesse Murphy sent us this beautiful shot. (Submitted by Melissa-Jesse Murphy)

It might be cold, but the waxwings are still out in Whitehorse, Yukon. Jen Darling sent us this gorgeous photo from the Copper Ridge neighbourhood. (Submitted by Jen Darling)

This was the third coyote Minnie Clark spotted over two days, sent to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. 'This guy was just trotting down the southbound lane on the Alaska Highway. He was very traffic savvy, and moved to the side of the road whenever a vehicle would come by. With all this rain, I think that crust must be a little hard on their feet.' (Submitted by Minnie Clark)