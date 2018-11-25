Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of Nov. 12, 19

Birds, beautiful sunsets, aurora, and one curious fox: the signs of the season are all here in a two-week edition of your best photos from the Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon.

Check out your best shots from the past two weeks:

Those ravens don't seem to mind the cold. Jojo Trenholm sent us this shot from Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. (Submitted by Jojo Trenholm)

Ready for action! Keith Williams captured this flock of waxwings planning their next berry plunder in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Keith Williams)

You don't need a lot of dogs to make a dogsled! Hay River, N.W.T.'s Jordon Groenewegen sent this photo of his daughters being pulled by their two huskies on Great Slave Lake. (Submitted by Jordon Groenewegen)

Cabin views. Chris Kelly shared these spectacular shots of the aurora over Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories. (Submitted by Chris Kelly)

A great way to greet the day. Shashidhar Bangera sent us this great panorama taken just before sunrise in Kugluktuk, Nunavut. (Submitted by Shashidhar Bangera)

There are some beautiful skies out there this winter season! Martina Chocolate took this photo outside of Yellowknife. (Submitted by Martina Chocolate)

'After many hours of him shooting around he didn't wanna go home,' said Troy Owingayak, who sent this photo to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. 'Ataata, one more shot ... Gotta love hockey!' (Submitted by Troy Owingayak)

A tranquil shot of Lewes River Bridge at Marsh Lake, Yukon, sent by Adam Skrutkowski. It's been a mild November in the territory and there are still reports of some canoer sightings on the water. (Submitted by Adam Skrutkowski)

The light on that Yukon moon. Sue Thomas sent this scenic shot to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Sue Thomas)