April is here, and springtime weather means springtime photos!

Take a look at our favourites in our gallery of your best submitted shots of the week from across the territories:

Lunch time! Darija Strucel got a closeup (using a long lens) of this eagle chowing down at Fox Lake, Yukon (Submitted by Darija Strucel)

Streaks in the sky! Regular contributor Kristian Binder sent us another stellar shot, capturing the aurora over Inuvik, N.W.T. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

Now that's a kind of bird you don't often see in Yellowknife! Bill Braden spotted Big Bird earlier this week, thanking residents for respecting the public health order and keeping each other safe. (Submitted by Bill Braden)

Some serious physical distancing: Marianna Berko sent us this stunning shot from a hike near Fish Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Marianna Berko)

The sun is out longer and longer this days, a good bit of encouragement to get out on the land and enjoy the spring weather. Kyanna Lennie sent us this shot from Tulita, N.W.T. (Submitted by Kyanna Lennie)

The aurora are back with a force this spring, beautifully captured in this shot over Iqaluit by Cédric Mayer. (Submitted by Cédric Mayer)