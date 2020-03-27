Your North: Best reader photos for the week of March 23

As the calendar prepares to turn to April, physical distancing isn't stopping photographers across the territories from getting incredible shots of northern life on the land.

Here's a look at your best photos from the past week from Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut:

'Self isolating in true photographer fashion,' writes Jamie Fitzel, who took this incredible shot in Norman Wells, N.W.T. (Submitted by Jamie Fitzel)

A beautiful end to an Iqaluit evening: Emily Arnaquq sent us this great photo from the Nunavut capital's Apex neighbourhood. (Submitted by Emily Arnaquq)

A little sunshine from Yukon. Minnie Clark sent this postcard-worthy look to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Minnie Clark)

Living under the lights: Michael Khan sent us this shot, taken at a rest stop between Whitehorse and Carmacks, Yukon. 'We saw the clouds light up in the sky. It took us a moment but we realized that we were actually seeing the northern lights. Laveda is new to the territory and had never seen them before. This photo of all of us was an attempt at making an impromptu imaginary album cover with social distancing.' (Submitted by Michael Khan)

How's that for an afternoon snack? Garet Balsillie took this shot of a hungry fox on the N.W.T.'s MacKay Lake. (Submitted by Garet Balsillie)

The aurora shining bright over Kugaaruk, Nunavut. Thanks to Lutgarde Angutingunirk for this lovely capture of a truly northern phenomenon. (Submitted by Lutgarde Angutingunirk)