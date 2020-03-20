Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of March 2, 9 and 16

While the COVID-19 pandemic may be causing closures across the North, it hasn't stopped people from getting out on the land and take some stunning images.

Take a look at some of your best photos of March from across the territories:

So much more to discover: Hay River, N.W.T.'s Aaron Tambour took this shot of the Milky Way, in all its stunning glory. (Submitted by Aaron Tambour)

That's one way to go tobogganing! Donna Keenainak sent us this awesome shot of her family preparing to go sledding on a polar bear hide to our CBC Nunavut page on March 1. (Submitted by Donna Keenainak)

Incredible and inspiring: This photo of a mural at Arviat, Nunavut's John Ollie Complex was sent to us by Samson Siatalaaq Ivu‎. (Submitted by Samson Siatalaaq Ivu‎)

It's the time of year for sun halos, and Kris Kumegana sent this incredible example over Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., taken by Francis Anderson. (Francis Anderson/Submitted by Kris Kumegana)

Fox on the run? No, fox on the roof! Heather Stewart took this shot of an industrious fox finding its own hiding spot from Whitehorse. (Submitted by Heather Stewart)

Night views: Mabel Lennie took this great shot of a picturesque landscape from the ice road in Inuvik, N.W.T. (Submitted by Mabel Lennie)

Summer's just around the corner... right? Rose Lamb sent us this shot of residents' handiwork getting this bench ready in Dawson City, Yukon. (Submitted by Rose Lamb)

A beautiful lunar halo outlines an ice fishing house on the N.W.T.'s Great Bear Lake, perfectly captured here by Chris Cannon. (Submitted by Chris Cannon)

How's that for a lovely evening? Paul S. Voisey snapped this shot of the full moon from the west end of Whale Cove, Nunavut. (Submitted by Paul S. Voisey)