Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of March 11, 18, 25, April 1

Spring has sprung, and with it comes warmer temperatures, gorgeous vistas and wildlife returning back North.

It's all captured in our supersized gallery of your best photos from the past four weeks from Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

April 1 marked Nunavut's 20th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate than with fireworks? Barb Heming took her snow machine out of town in Iqaluit to get the best view. (Submitted by Barb Heming)

Check out these skills! Symone Berube, 13, does her Firebird jump on the N.W.T.'s Detah ice road on March 10. And yes, she did stick the landing! (Submitted by Symone Berube)

Chris Kelly caught this dazzling shot of the aurora over the pingos near Tuktoyaktuk, 'the first shot of the night,' he wrote. 'I think that this shot alone would make the whole trip worth it, but it's just a teaser, I spent two hours shooting.' (Submitted by Chris Kelly)

A spring hunt: Billy Etooangat took this shot of Julai Alikatuktuk, retrieiving seal at the floe edge, near Pangnirtung, Nunavut. (Submitted by Billy Etooangat)

That's one way to get around! Jamie Lee Nagyougalik sent us this shot from Baker Lake, Nunavut. Chance is the brown puppy in the back, and Shadow is the black dog in the front. (Submitted by Jamie Lee Nagyougalik)

Dolly Felix gives a gorgeous sundog a warm northern welcome in this shot, taken on the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway by Francis Anderson. (Submitted by Francis Anderson)

Going undercover! Matt Cook sent this shot of his pup exploring an ice cave along the banks of the Yukon River. (Submitted by Matt Cook)

Iris Catholique sent us this incredible shot of the sunrise in Lutselk'e, N.W.T., taken over her granny's teepee. (Submitted by Iris Catholique)

A clear, crisp night delivers some great northern lights. Bill Williams caught this view at the old Hudson's Bay post site in Apex near Iqaluit. (Submitted by Bill Williams)

Peekaboo! 'All sorts of stuff is appearing in the spring melt,' writes Kristian Binder, who sent us this shot of a truck appearing from hibernation in Inuvik, N.W.T. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

You moose be kidding! Jake Paleczny sent us this shot of a moose contemplating the April snowfall after weeks of gorgeous weather at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve. (Submitted by Jake Paleczny)

Fresh ice forming on Nunavut's Cumberland Sound. Julai Alikatuktuk photographed the beautiful phenomenon. (Submitted by Julai Alikatuktuk)

Good morning Yukon. Karine Virmoux-Jackson shared this gorgeous sunrise from Whitehorse's Burma Road. (Submitted by Karine Virmoux-Jackson)

Maggie Leary spotted this Boreal Chickadee enjoying a late winter breeze from a pine cone perch in Yukon. (Submitted by Maggie Leary)