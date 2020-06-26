Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the month of June
With June in full swing, outdoor fun is on tap across the North! Take a trip across the territories in our gallery of your best shots of the month.

One-year-old Jonah Luke Kenny is out showing his best traditional outfit in Deline, N.W.T. Jonah won first place in the community's traditional dress contest. (Submitted by Tim Tutcho)

Nice catch! Simon Oleekatalik, all of six months old, was holding a jigger and got a bite. With a little help from family, he was able to pull in his first fish. Stella Oleekatalik sent us this shot from Taloyoak, Nunavut. (Submitted by Stella Oleekatalik)
'My grandson waiting for geese,' writes Akavak Ottokie, who sent this lovely photo to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. No better way to learn the skill of patience. (Submitted by Akavak Ottokie)
'Szotyi and the mosquitoes were very happy with my decision to walk down to the river at midnight,' writes Renata Lendvai, who sent this pensive shot of her four-legged friend to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Renata Lendvai)
Just a couple of doggos. Elvira Marshall sent us this fun shot of her dog Lucy playing with her friend Hunter in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Elvira Marshall)
Based on the faces, it looks like a good day out on the lake! Faith McLean sent us this shot of eight-year-old Maddy, 10-year-old Eva, and 11-year-old Carter at Kathleen Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Faith McLean)
There's nothing like those Yukon skies. Marianna Berko sent this incredible vista to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Marianna Berko)
Look at those colours! Andrew Bunker sent us this shot from Kugaaruk, Nunavut, where he hauled in this uniquely coloured - and gorgeous - Arctic Char. (Submitted by Andrew Bunker)
A classic summer scene. Mark Bond sent us this shot from Prelude Lake, N.W.T. (Submitted by Mark Bond)
Geese overhead! Adele Ohokak snapped this fantastic shot of a flock flying over Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Adele Ohokak)
Found the end of the rainbow! On this day, Miranda Baton-Taneton spotted it in Deline, N.W.T. (Submitted by Miranda Baton-Taneton)
Halos overhead! Samantha Pattunguyak sent this great photo of her family out on the land at Tahiryuaq, or White Hills, in Nunavut. (Submitted by Samantha Pattunguyak)
Fire in the sky: Mike McCann took this postcard worthy shot on a weekend night in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Mike McCann)
