Photos

Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of June 18, 25

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca

The long weekend is upon us! Take a break from your busy summer and take in the best shots of the past two weeks from our readers across Nunavut, Northwest Territories, and Yukon: Poetry in motion: Kristian Binder sent us these spectacular images of Underwood Day demonstrating the traditional one foot high kick at National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Inuvik, N.W.T. (Submitted by Kristian Binder) Absolutely majestic. Daniel Calantes took this shot while on his way to Yukon's Tatshenshini River of the Kluane Mountains. (Submitted by Daniel Calantes) We hope you find something today that makes you as happy as Dunigan Paliak, who found his first egg the other day near Coral Harbour, Nunavut. (Submitted by Aupaluk Murphy) Spectacular skies. Dennis Itsi-Chitzeh sent us this shot, taken at midnight on June 21 in Ross River, Yukon. (Submitted by Dennis Itsi-Chitzeh) Don't get too close! Sarah Elizabeth sent us this beautiful shot of a bear outside of Faro, Yukon. (Submitted by Sarah Elizabeth) Watching the fish! John Eetuk sent us this shot of his grandson Ryker, who just turned 2 years old, while cod jigging near Coral Harbour, Nunavut. (Submitted by John Eetuk) As if on cue... guess that's how it got its name! Vanesa Renovalez sent this great shot to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Vanesa Renovalez) What do you do when it's a warm summer day in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut? Head down to the water's edge to grill, of course! Pamela Bolt sent us this shot of Ryan Niptanatiak enjoying the summer weather. (Submitted by Pamela Bolt) With all the rain we had recently in the N.W.T., we're due for some perfect rainbows. Bill Braden caught this one above Rotary Park in Yellowknife as sunshowers gave way to a beautiful sunny weekend. (Submitted by Bill Braden) A beautiful and calm midnight view in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut. William Audlakiak sent us this gorgeous shot. (Submitted by William Audlakiak) Reza Behboudi has become known in the CBC North newsroom for his psychedelic sunset shots. Here's his latest, from Norman Wells, N.W.T. (Submitted by Reza Behboudi)

