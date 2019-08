It's been a while since we've brought you a gallery of your best photos from across the North, but that doesn't mean there was a shortage of stunning shots!

Take a look at your best shots from the past four weeks from across Yukon, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories:

This gorgeous shot of a tarn, or alpine lake, was sent to us by Brett Boughen. He snapped it while on a fat bike ride in the Carcross Valley. (Submitted by Brett Boughen)

Lightning crashes: Mike Wasylyk, from Carmacks, Yukon, sent us this photo of a weekday storm in the community. (Submitted by Mike Wasylyk)

'My girls, with a beautiful sunset in Coral Harbour, Nunavut this summer,' writes Charmaine Eetuk, who sent this lovely shot to us via Facebook. (Submitted by Charmaine Eetuk)

With ice breakup and chunks making their way into the bay in Iqaluit, it's a great chance for some fantastic family photos. Kathy Okpik sent us this photo of cousins Ava and Casie enjoying the view. (Submitted by Kathy Okpik)

How's that for a view? Karen Logan sent us this photo of a youth taking in the landscape in Igloolik, Nunavut. (Submitted by Karen Logan)

The sun nestled on the horizon near Inuvik, N.W.T. The Beaufort Delta only gets a few hours between sunrise and sunset this time of year, but when the sun does go down, it can make for an incredible view. Matha Kasook sent us this shot. (Submitted by Martha Kasook)

Not bad for an after-work paddle! Yellowknife's Rick Walbourne sent us this shot of his time out on the water. (Submitted by Rick Walbourne)

A young hunter providing for his community: Roseanne Qagutaq sent us this shot of 13-year-old Kukigak Qagutaq, the first person to catch a narwhal in Kugaaruk, Nunavut, this year. She says the tusk measures 7 feet, 3 inches. (Submitted by Roseanne Qagutaq)

Fox and fireweed near Schwatka Lake, Yukon. Roman Echeveria sent us this great photo. (Submitted by Roman Echeveria)

With the solstice in the rearview, night is slowly working its way back to the North. Devon Young took this shot of the night lights in Iqaluit. (Submitted by Devon Young)

A familiar sight for folks driving in the N.W.T. - bison! Rylie Hamilton took this shot near Fort Providence. (Submitted by Rylie Hamilton)

The aurora aren't the only stunning sight in northern skies. Ruby Suzie sent us this unbelievable view from the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway. (Submitted by Ruby Suzie)