Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of July 2, 9

Rainy days have led to slow summer starts in many parts of the North, but they've also produced some incredible rainbows — the stars of this gallery of your best reader photos from across the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, and Nunavik.

Check out your best photos from across the North from the first two weeks of July:

Check out that view! Ardes Gayangos Ng sent us this shot, taken on the top of Mt. Racine, Yukon. Windy Arm is on the left, and Tutshi Lake is on the right. (Submitted by Ardes Gayangos Ng)

Nunavut Day was celebrated on July 9, and that meant festivals and competitions around the territory! Here's Mary Algona, taking part in the bannock making contest in Kugluktuk. (Submitted by Bill Williams)

A lucky day! This young lady caught a rainbow on a three-bow day in Kugaaruk. Thanks to Kelsey Eva Ulliaq for this one. (Submitted by Kelsey Eva Ulliaq)

A bear doing what bears do! Brianna Marie took this shot last week on the Alaska Highway. (Submitted by Brianna Marie)

It's slime time! The recent rains around Yellowknife have brought out a bunch of different slime moulds (scientific name myxomycetes). Jeff Hollett sent us this shot of one of the slimes, taken near the N.W.T. capital. (Submitted by Jeff Hollett)

A rainy day gave way to an incredible Saturday evening in Arviat, Nunavut, perfectly captured in this photo by Joe Shamee. (Submitted by Joe Shamee)

A beautiful rainbow accents Yellowknife Bay in this shot by Arthur Boutilier. Rainbows have been making more frequent appearances than normal this year, with higher than normal amounts of precipitation. (Submitted by Arthur Boutilier)

Forest fire smoke near Yukon's Tom Creek is 'beautiful in its own eerie way,' said Charun Stone, who sent us this gorgeous, but ominous shot. 'The sunset illuminated the smoke even more than it was already lit.' (Submitted by Charun Stone)

A dream come true! Connie Constant-Bartlett sent us these shots of eight-year-old Zander Bartlett, who's originally from Fort Providence, N.W.T. Zander was at hockey school in St. Albert, Alta., when who did he meet but the great one himself: Wayne Gretzky. 'A true meaning of making a child's dream come true,' said Connie. (Submitted by Connie Constant-Bartlett)