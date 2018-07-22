Your North: Best reader photos for the week of July 16

It's all about animals and sunsets this week: beautiful landscapes and unique wildlife are the centrepiece of your best shots of the past week from Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

Check out your best shots from the week that was in the North:

Takeshi Hanatani recently met up with a photogenic lynx on Yukon's South Canol Road who seemed to know how to work the camera angles. 'He or she took a nap after this photo session,' Hanatani wrote. (Submitted by Takeshi Hanatani)

Now that's one way to haul out your catch! Rose Albert Kuneluk from Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., sent us this shot of Keaton Kuneluk. He caught this nice looking char and decided to pack it home to his grandparents kangaroo-style! (Submitted by Rose Albert Kuneluk)

Oh, those Nunavut sunsets. Iqaluit's Lucie Idlout sent this shot to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page - it resulted in a flood of incredible shots from across the territory, with more than 50 Nunavummiut sharing their views. (Submitted by Lucie Idlout)

Grace Snider caught a rare peek of an albino squirrel near Wolf Creek, Yukon, sending along this message: 'apparently seeing a white squirrel is a one in 100,000 occurrence, which makes me feel lucky. Although, with its stand-out colouring, I think this squirrel is the one that needs good luck. It really stood out in the Boreal forest!' (Submitted by Grace Snider)

Might want to stay off that playground equipment! Evy Wilson caught this small group of bison resting at the Two Mile playground in Fort Liard, N.W.T. (Submitted by Evy Wilson)

A naujaq (or seagull) in Naujaat, Nunavut! Sharon Milortok sent us this shot of the bird streaking across a beautiful evening sky. (Submitted by Sharon Milortok)

Now that's something you don't see every day! Sylvie Leonard sent us this photo from Whitehorse. She counted 12 juvenile eagles taking a bath. (Submitted by Sylvie Leonard)

That first look at the world! Paul Nuyalia took this amazing photo of a Common Ringed Plover chick on July 19, sharing it to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (Submitted by Paul Nuyalia)