Your North: Best reader photos for the week of January 6

With a new year comes new photos — and despite an Arctic cold snap, you certainly didn't disappoint!

From hunting to fishing, ducks on a pond to alpha wolf prints, here's a look at your best photos of the week from Nunavik, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and Yukon:

A true Northern tradition — the candy toss! Mary Taukie sent us this photo from Kinngait (Cape Dorset), Nunavut, where community members celebrated their first successful harvest of animals by tossing candy to those gathered. (Submitted by Mary Taukie)

Welcoming back the sun: after weeks of darkness, Inuvik saw its first sunrise of 2020 on Jan. 7. Kristian Binder perfectly captured the moment in this shot. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

Lighting up the evening! Kayden Toonoo poses on Baker Lake, in front of the community of the same name, in this gorgeous winter portrait from Kirsten Tootoo. (Submitted by Kirsten Tootoo)

Now that's a cold snap! You can feel the temperature through this photo by Robert Bojic, taken of the Yukon River near Whitehorse. At the time, windchills made the outdoors feel like -35 C. (Submitted by Robert Bojic)

I would not want to run into that guy! Ron Doctor snapped this photo of a wolf track near Tulita, N.W.T., where he lives. He says his hand, on the left, measures about 7.5 inches. 'This is the biggest wolf I have ever seen,' he wrote. (Submitted by Ron Doctor)