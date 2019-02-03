Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of Jan. 21, 28

February is here, and with it, the frigid winter temperatures the North is known for. Luckily for us, your cameras seem to be working just fine in the cold!

Take a look at your most stunning photos from the past two weeks from Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik and the Northwest Territories:

That's a cold day! Natanailie Kilabuk got this frosty moustache while out picking mussels near Salluit, Nunavik. Tayara Qillasie sent us this Northern portrait. (Submitted by Tayara Qillasie)

Grab a cup of hot cocoa and hunker down until the summer. Inukjuak, Nunavik looks like a fairytale village in this amazing shot by Sylvain Paradis. (Submitted by Sylvain Paradis)

Up close and personal! Marilyn Smith spotted this colourful fellow, a male grosbeak, in Beaver Creek. (Submitted by Marilyn Smith)

Heavenly skies over North Star Ranch, along Yukon's North Klondike Highway. Jessica Flinn shared this beautiful view with us. (Submitted by Jessica Flinn)

You know it's cold when you leave the truck running and the exhaust pipe creates an icicle! Sam Tutanuak snapped this while the temperature was lower than -40 and sent it to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (Submitted by Sam Tutanuak)

With arms wide open. James Ruben Jr. took this photo of Rihanna Ruben in Paulatuk. (Submitted by James Ruben Jr.)

The reindeer are out to play in this lovely scene from Jewel Keevik, who shot this from the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway. (Submitted by Jewel Keevik)

Another gorgeous Yukon morning getting set for take off from the airport tarmac. Thanks to Adam Sernoskie for sharing this shot from Whitehorse! (Submitted by Adam Sernoskie)

The super wolf blood moon was out over Yukon's Ibex Valley! Sue Thomas had a clear view of the phenomenon and was able to grab this stunning photo. (Submitted by Sue Thomas)

The whale skull monument in Igloolik, Nunavut, never looked so majestic as in this photo from Marc-André Collette. (Submitted by Marc-André Collette)