Your North: Best reader photos for the week of January 20

With temperatures warming up in much of the territories, Northerners are heading out to experience all the winter has to offer: hunting, festivals, and of course, the aurora.

Here are your best photos from the past week, sent to us from Nunavik, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories:

How's that for a view? Johnny Arnaituk snapped this photo of Michael Arnaituk as he prepared to head for a seal hunt near Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik. (Submitted by Johnny Arnaituk)

76 years young, William Noah still uses a traditional snowknife to help prepare his ice shelter; a necessity for fishing in the far North. This awesome photo of William was sent to us by Adam Noah, from Baker Lake, Nunavut. (Submitted by Adam Noah)

The recent cold snap produced some incredible sights. Steve Wilson snapped this shot of the SS Klondike in -37 C, in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Steve Wilson)

Getting to the rink is half the challenge! Dodai Kritterdlik sent this photo of the Whale Cove, Nunavut, hockey team travelling to the community of Arviat by snowmobile for the annual JLM Hockey Tournament. (Submitted by Dodai Kritterdlik)

Wild, wild horses. Jeff Hunter took this shot of his wife, Florence Uppahuak, taking a photo of the wild horses between Haines Junction and Whitehorse on Sunday. It's estimated there are fewer than 100 horses roaming Yukon's Alaska Highway. (Submitted by Jeff Hunter)