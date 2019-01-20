Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 14
It's been bitterly cold across the territories this week, but the beauty of the North cannot be denied in your best user-submitted shots: featuring incredible landscapes, a wascally weasel, and one very brave jogger.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca
Ermine your own business! Adam Skrutkowski spotted this one in Whitehorse on the hunt for a meal. (Submitted by Adam Skrutkowski)
Sunrises in the North might be coming a little later in the morning this time of year, but they're still well worth waiting for. Jens Nielsen sent this spectacular example to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Jens Nielsen)
A beautiful look at Great Bear Lake. Toree Takazo took this shot, sent to us by Carla Kenny. (Toree Takazo/Submitted by Carla Kenny)
Now that's dedication! Joe Juralak took this shot while out for a run in Iqaluit in windchills that made the temperature feel like -54 C. (Submitted by Joe Juralak)
A magical moment. Karla Scott took this stunning shot near the Yukon's Takhini River as 'ice crystals in the air cast a rainbow over the mountain.' (Submitted by Karla Scott)
Lovers or friends? Meghan Sweetnam saw these moose on the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway. 'We thought they might be on a date,' she wrote. (Submitted by Meghan Sweetnam)
The RCMP's V division headquarters in Iqaluit look like an iceberg, piercing the sky. Bill Williams took this incredible photo. (Submitted by Bill Williams)
The magnificent snowy owl, or 'ukpigjuaq,' in Inuktitut. Sarah Meeko sent us this shot last week, taken in the fall near Sanikiluaq, Nunavut. (Submitted by Sarah Meeko)
Turns out, the aurora in black-and-white is just as breathtaking as it is in colour. Rhoda Kennedy sent us this lovely shot, taken on Yellowknife Bay. (Submitted by Rhonda Kennedy)