Your North: Best reader photos for the week of January 13

Brr! The cold snap across the territories continued for the past week, but Northerners still were able to get creative with some amazing shots. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and check out the best submitted photos of the week from the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut.

A stunning view of the moon over Midway Lake, N.W.T. Alfie Firth sent us this postcard-worthy shot. (Submitted by Alfie Firth)

Brr! Sam Sears sent us this chilly, but gorgeous shot of the sun rising over the snow-covered golf course in Faro, Yukon. (Submitted by Sam Sears)

Now that's dedication! Johnny Tassiuk sent us this shot from Arviat, Nunavut, of youth playing hockey outside in -37 C. (Submitted by Johnny Tassiuk)

Beautiful Resolute Bay. Mathew Nungaq sent us this lovely look at Canada's second most northerly community. (Submitted by Mathew Nungaq)

No matter the temperature, it's still hunting season! Rosanna Inaruk sent us this awesome shot of Pond Inlet, Nunavut's Enookie Inurak and his son Oanga Inurak getting set to head out on a seal hunt. (Submitted by Rosanna Inuarak)