Your North: Best reader photos for the month of February

February is long past, but we're catching up on your best shots of the month that was in our latest gallery.

Enjoy the best reader-submitted photos of February from Nunavut, Northern Quebec, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories. Next week, we'll get you all caught up into March.

How's that for a stunning composition? Paul Zizka sent us this incredible shot from on the ice — and under the Northern Lights — in Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik. (Submitted by Paul Zizka)

Someone had to work for his dinner! Steve Wilson took this incredible photo of a lynx in action during a wildlife photography workshop at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve. (Submitted by Steve Wilson)

Team in training! Alacie Christine Echalook sent us this shot of her six-year-old daughter heading to school with her two pups. (Submitted by Alacie Christine Echalook)

A stunning look over Fort Good Hope, N.W.T. at 8:30 a.m. Benita T'Seleie-King sent us this serene shot. (Submitted by Benita T'Seleie-King)

The aurora dance over the pingos near Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., in this great photo by Chris Kelly. (Submitted by Chris Kelly)

Comin' through! Ray Marnoch snapped this photo of a group of mule deer who stopped traffic while crossing the Alaska Highway near the Whitehorse airport. (Submitted by Ray Marnoch)

Brilliant winter colours highlight the cemetery in this photo from Arviat, Nunavut, taken by David Kuksuk. (Submitted by David Kuksuk)

It might be cold up near the Arctic Ocean, but you'd never guess from Kenzie Roy Sugluu Kangegana's smile. His mom, Rebecca Laura Vanessa, snapped this great portrait as he walked her home from work in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Rebecca Laura Vanessa)

Traditional wear, done right! Elisapie Ishulutak sent us this photo of 80-year-old Sheepa Ishulutak, carrying her grandson Mark in a traditional caribou skin amauti. (Submitted by Elisapie Ishulutak)