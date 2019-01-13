Your North: Best reader photos for weeks of Dec. 31, Jan. 7

With a new year comes new photos, and the first batch of your best Northern user-submitted shots of 2019 do not disappoint.

Take a look at some of the most spectacular landscapes, nature phenomena, and views of holiday celebrations from around the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon:

The aurora dance behind Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.'s Distant Early Warning Line station in this incredible frosty photo by Chris Kelly. (Submitted by Chris Kelly)

As we begin a new year, we hope all roads lead to beautiful horizons. Barbie Joe shared this one, taken on her drive toward the Takhini Valley, in Yukon. (Submitted by Barbie Joe)

It's been a cold couple of weeks in the North, but that can lead to some beautiful views. Here's a great example, taken by Chris Dolphus in Deline, N.W.T. (Submitted by Chris Dolphus)

Auld Lang Syne! Thanks to Elizabeth Macdonald for sending in a perfect reminder of that sentiment. 'A view of the Whitehorse fireworks with the old piers of the ship docks in the foreground,' she wrote. 'A fun night!' (Submitted by Elizabeth Macdonald)

One more incredible look at Whitehorse's fireworks display: Gina Silerio Gonzalo sent us this shot of a family taking in the festivities from the capital's Millennium Trail. (Submitted by Gina Silerio Gonzalo)

Sun dogs and sled dogs on Kam Lake in Yellowknife: Jordee Reid sent us this sensational shot. (Submitted by Jordee Reid)

A beautiful moonlit walk near Cape Dorset, Nunavut. This shot was sent to us by Iqaluk Toonoo. (Submitted by Iqaluk Toonoo)

After a month without sun in Inuvik, it returned to the N.W.T. community in early January. Kristian Binder captured the occasion perfectly with this drone photo. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

Imagine landing to that view? Hilda Panigoniak sent us this photo from the runway in Arviat, Nunavut. (Submitted by Hilda Panigoniak)

It is hard to picture cold, but this photo from Noel Kaludjak does a pretty good job. He took this shot in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, when temperatures were hovering around -35 C. Wind chill made it feel like about -55 C. (Submitted by Noel Kaludjak)